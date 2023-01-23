Russian Lower House Chairman Rejects Arms Supply to Ukraine

"With their decisions, Washington and Brussels are leading the world to a terrible war," Volodin said.

On Sunday, Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of the Russian Lower House (Duma), warned that deliveries of offensive weapons to Ukraine will lead to a "global catastrophe."

"If Washington and NATO countries supply weapons that will be used to strike civilian cities and attempt to seize our territories, as they threaten, this will lead to retaliatory measures using more powerful weapons," Volodin said.

Members of the U.S. Congress, the German Bundestag, the National Assembly of France and other European parliaments "must realize their responsibility to humanity," he added.

While the US and NATO wage a proxy war against Russia in Ukraine, military strategists and pundits in Washington have set their sights on China.@SpiritofHo went through the growing evidence showing that the US military is preparing for war with China:https://t.co/rEfXbmou5y — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) January 17, 2023

"Given the technological superiority of Russian weapons, foreign politicians making such decisions need to understand that this could end in a global tragedy that will destroy their countries," he said.

On Friday, defense leaders from Western countries attended a meeting at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany, where they pledged further military support to Ukraine but failed to iron out divisions on sending battle tanks.

At the meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged defense leaders attending the meeting to speed up the supply of weapons to Ukraine.