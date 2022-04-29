FANB: Cache of Arms Seized on Colombian-Venezuelan Border

This week, Venezuelan troops struck hard at irregular groups after dismantling several infrastructures used for drug processing in the border areas of Apure and Zulia.

The Bolivarian National Armed Forces seized weapons belonging to Colombian Drug Trafficking Armed Terrorist Groups in the Venezuelan state of Apure, military sources informed on Thursday.

During an action in the Operational Zone of Integral Defense (ZODI), in the municipality of Paez, 10 Mag guns, a 22-mm caliber automatic rifle, a 12-mm caliber shotgun, two 5.56 mm magazines, more than a thousand ammunition, a T/A radio magazine, two detonators and several pieces of AK-47 rifles were seized.

FANB Bolivarian shield operation 2022, in the Venezuelan cross-border axis, war weapons confiscated from the #TANCOL (Colombian Armed Drug Trafficking Terrorists)#Venezuela pic.twitter.com/iq6xwmAdoz — www.anoncandanga.com���� (@anon_candanga) April 21, 2022

This finding was made during the patrolling and searching during the execution of Operation Bolivarian Shield 2022 Vuelvan Caras.

According to reports, two cocaine hydrochloride processing camps were discovered and destroyed in the municipality of Jose Antonio Paez (Guasdualito), in the state of Apure.