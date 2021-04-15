Dominican Republic Extends Curfew Due To COVID-19 Spike

The curfew will take place from Monday to Friday from 21h00 to 17h00 local time, with a 3-hour break for the vehicular and people circulation.

Dominican Republic's President Luis Abinader on Thursday extended the curfew in his country for another 30 days due to the increase of COVID-19 infections.

The Dominican government took this action after Congress extended the national state of emergency for another 45 days.

The curfew will take place from Monday to Friday from 21:00 to 5h00 local time, with a 3-hour break for the vehicular and people circulation. On weekends, the measure will be applied from 19h00 to 5h00.

"Thanks to the strict health measures, we have curbed the contagions during the last few months. However, we can not feel confident," Abinader said.

"We will ensure a gradual and safe economic reopening as long as the epidemiological situation permits it," he added. The country has been living in a continuous state of emergency due to the pandemic since last July 20, 2020, before former president Danilo Medina left power. The Dominican Republic, which over 10 million inhabitants, has reported 259,639 COVID-19 cases and 3,405 deaths from the disease since 2020. In the last 24 hours, it registered 623 new infections.