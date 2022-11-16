Díaz-Canel Arrives in Algiers, 1st Stop on Presidential Tour

The official visit to Algeria is part of a presidential tour by the Head of State that also includes visits to Russia, Türkiye and China.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez arrived on Wednesday night in the Algerian capital to celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations and brotherhood between the two countries.

The Cuban president was received by Prime Minister Aïmene Benabderrahmane. Diaz-Canel said through his official Twitter account, "We appreciate the warm welcome to Algiers on Wednesday night. We celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations and brotherhood between our governments and peoples."

Regarding the program designed for the tour, the President said: "We are going to work hard to strengthen the economic and political ties that will allow us to continue promoting Cuba's development. That is to say, to continue building the horizon of well-being that we deserve."

The agenda of the visits, which respond to official invitations extended by the leaders of those nations, is aimed at addressing Cuba's political and economic priorities.

Con el primer ministro de #Argelia, Aïmene Benabderrahmane, a quien agradecemos cálida bienvenida a Argel, en la noche de este miércoles.

With the Prime Minister of Algeria, Aïmene Benabderrahmane, whom we thank for a warm welcome to Algiers, on Wednesday evening. We celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations and brotherhood between our governments and peoples.

In this regard, the President brought up the post-pandemic crisis afflicting the world, and Cuba in a worse situation due to the negative impact of the U.S. blockade imposed for over half a century.

The presidential tour is scheduled to conclude on November 27. The Cuban delegation includes Vice Presidents Ricardo Cabrisas and Alejandro Gil; Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez; Ministers of Foreign Trade and Investment, Rodrigo Malmierca; of Energy and Mines, Vicente de la O; and of Public Health, José Ángel Portal.