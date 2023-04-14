Dialogue On BRICS Development Strategy Supported By Sherpas And Diplomats Of The Five Countries

The plenary session of the BRICS representatives was held within the framework of the Yasin International Academic Conference.

Current economic, social, domestic and foreign policy issues are the traditional topics of the Yasin International Academic Conference. The plenary session of the BRICS representatives is part of the dozens of relevant meetings of the 24th Forum. Sherpas, diplomats and the scientific community of the five countries held a dialogue on opportunities and strategies for the development of the partnership, TV BRICS reported.

Nikita Anisimov, rector of the Higher School of Economics of the National Research University, said, "On the basis of these materials, we will give our heads of state, our governments, to come up with new ideas and conclusions, not only of research but also of a practical nature."

This year, the BRICS presidency has passed to the Republic of South Africa. The country's Sherpa will attend the meeting in person. Anil Sooklal noted that the priorities for 2023 include not only strengthening cooperation within the partnership but also involving representatives from the entire African continent in the dialogue.

"As in 2013 and 2018, we will bring African leaders together to interact with BRICS and show how BRICS and Africa can work together to solve many problems. This will open up new opportunities for all of us," Anil Sooklal Sherpa of the Republic of South Africa at BRICS.

The principles of the five countries' engagement are based on openness and inclusiveness, close to the states of the global South, noted Pavel Knyazev, Sous-Sherpa of Russia in BRICS. To stimulate economic growth and promote the transformation of states, the association continues to develop partnerships in the formats of rapprochement and BRICS+.

"In Russia we see the need to create a strong network of such partnerships with major developing countries, with mechanisms of regional cooperation of the global South," Knyazev said.

The issue of the bloc's enlargement also remains a hot topic for the partnership participants. Currently, 16 countries are studying the possibility of joining BRICS. Iran, Argentina, and Algeria have already been granted official candidate status.

"We need to discuss the criteria for the inclusion of new members in BRICS. It is important that this procedure be transparent, reflecting our coherence and the unity that the countries have represented since the creation of BRICS," Rodrigo de Lima Baena Soares, Ambassador of Brazil to Russia.

The attractiveness of the BRICS is growing: every year the countries of the bloc break records in the volume of mutual trade. Expanding the dialogue will only contribute to interregional economic integration and, consequently, to forming a greater Eurasian partnership.