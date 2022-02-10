On Thursday, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin said the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) and the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) are planning provocations in Donbas.

According to statements made by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin during an interview, provocations are being prepared by the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) and the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) in the contact line in Donbas.

The official noted that their reporting is quite similar to the one used by 'White Helmets' in Syria. "The SBU and the UAF are preparing provocations at the contact line in Donbas and their' reporting' a la' White Helmets' fakes news in Syria," he said

He added that "the contingent of the 'rapid response propaganda forces' of the Western media has been increased there multifold as well." The official said preparation in Ukraine is going "full steam ahead," and they cannot be hidden.

"All even partially combat-ready Ukrainian Armed Forces units have been concentrated at the Donbas border. Hundreds of tonnes of military equipment and ammunition are being transported en masse from US bases in Europe, from the UK, from Canada. The contingent of advisors and instructors from NATO Special Operations forces is being increased. We even have reports about the emergence of multinational jihadist militant squads," Naryshkin stressed.

He also decreed, "only under the condition to hold a meeting of Normandy Four political advisors in Paris did Ukrainian Cabinet decided to temporarily withdraw the bill On the principles of state policy of the transition period from the Verkhovna Rada."

"Experts call this document a legal 'fig leaf' that covers the desire to capture the People's Republic territory and clean them up via the Croatian scenario. This bill completely dismisses the Minsk Agreements," disclosed the intelligence head.