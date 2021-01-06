Democrats To Gain Control of the US Senate

With 98 percent of the ballots counted in Georgia, the Democratic candidate Ossoff got 50.2 percent of the votes.

On Wednesday morning, the victory of Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff in Georgia is about to give Democrats a majority in the U.S. Senate.

Although he has not yet been officially declared the winner, Ossoff offered a victory message to his supporters and thanked the voters in his state.

With 98 percent of the ballots counted, the Democratic politician got 50.2 percent of the votes and surpasses the Republican candidate David Perdue, who achieved 49.8 percent of the votes.

If Ossoff's victory is confirmed, President-elect Joe Biden's party will take over the Senate, which Republicans have controlled since 2015.

Georgia — The nation is looking to you to lead us forward.



The power is in your hands: https://t.co/RIJ1L4B5o9 pic.twitter.com/BhZ3Mcfozm — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 5, 2021

As the vote-counting continues in Georgia, the Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock is also aiming to beat Kelly Loeffler, his Republican opponent. His victory will mark a milestone, as Warnock would be the first black senator to represent Georgia in U.S. history.

With these projections, the Senate will be divided into 50 seats for the Republicans and another 50 seats for the Democrats. However, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris may break any tie in favor of her party, as her position allows her to be the president of the Senate.

Georgia had been traditionally a Republican territory and the Democrats’ victory adds to the feat achieved by Biden, who became the first Democrat to win in that state since Bill Clinton won the elections in 1992.

In Georgia, over 3 million of the 7.6 million registered voters cast their ballots in advance.