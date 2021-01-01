New Yorkers Celebrate 2021 Virtually Amid Raging Pandemic

NYC is at the height of its second wave of infections. The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is at around 4,000.

New Yorkers stuck to the century-old tradition of celebrating New Year in Times Square on Thursday with a live performance but no massive live audience.

Most revelers who would have flocked to Times Square joined people from other places to virtually celebrate the advent of New Year 2021. Viewers were enabled to enjoy a commercial-free webcast coverage of the celebrations via mobile streaming or on social media and websites.

People could explore Times Square virtually and had access to games, music, and art before New Year's Eve by tapping virtual reality and augmented reality technologies.

Users were also allowed to submit their New Year wishes to the organizers virtually this year in addition to a physical Wishing Wall in Times Square. The wishes are printed on pieces of confetti which were released at midnight at Times Square on New Year Eve with a total weight of around 2,000 pounds.

Happy 2021! My new year’s wishes? Canada finally treats First Nations kids fairly, Trump and his ilk go, and everyone observes public health and we get through COVID safe and sound. pic.twitter.com/Fq1GFlfBIJ — Cindy Blackstock (@cblackst) December 31, 2020

With the pandemic causing so much pain and suffering, there was an eagerness to say goodbye to 2020 and welcome the new year.

"I hope next year there is no coronavirus. I want the coronavirus to end. I wish everyone a safe 2021," said Sami Alajmi from Saudi Arabia.

"In 2020, the pandemic was so terrible. More and more people lost their friends, their jobs, and their lives," said Fiman Mu, a resident.

Though New York City had set a great example of pandemic control in the middle of 2020, it is at the height of a second wave of infections.

The seven-day average of new cases is at around 4,000, which is close to the 5,000 at the height of the first wave in April, according to the NYC Health Department.

New York City has recorded over 430,000 COVID-19 infections in total, while its death toll increased to 25,000 as of Thursday evening.