Death Toll Rises to 40 in Church Attack in Nigeria

The number of people killed in an attack Sunday on a church in Nigeria's southwestern Ondo state has risen to 40, the state governor said on Wednesday.

Sixty-one others wounded in the brutal attack are being treated in local hospitals, the governor told the media in Owo, the town where the St. Francis Catholic Church is located.

Akeredolu said 26 had been discharged from hospitals after treatment.

"Those are the figures we have now," the governor said, adding that a memorial park will be built to bury those who died in the attack.

The state government also set up a bank account for donations to help the families of the victims and the survivors, he said.

On Monday, Akeredolu declared a seven-day mourning and ordered flags be flown at half-mast in all public buildings in honor of the victims.

In a statement released on Sunday in Abuja, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the heinous killing of worshippers.