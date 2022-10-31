Death Toll Rises to 120 From Terrorist Attack in Somalia

Health Minister Ali Haji Aden reported a rise in the death toll from the explosion of two car bombs in the country's capital to 120.

The Al Qaeda-linked Al Shabab group claimed the attack occurred Saturday afternoon on the street in the capital, Mogadishu.

The explosions blew out the windows of nearby buildings and sent shrapnel and clouds of smoke and dust into the air, leaving more than 300 injured.

According to the Minister of Health, the death toll stands at 120, and another 150 people are being treated at hospitals.

The first explosion hit the Ministry of Education building, and the second, a few minutes later, in the same area where several government offices, hotels and restaurants are located.

President @HassanSMohamud today spoke on the phone to President @IsmailOguelleh. H.E Ismail offered a message of condolences from the the gov’t & people of #Djibouti on the vicious terrorist attack in Mogadishu on October 29, 2022. Terrorism will have no home in #Somalia. pic.twitter.com/Pz6Y7jb80Y — Radio Muqdisho (@RadioMuqdisho) October 31, 2022

In 2017, a truck bomb killed more than 500 people at the exact location at Zobe Junction.

The Al Shabab group, linked to Al-Qaeda, controls large parts of Somali territory. The country's authorities often blame the jihadist group for these attacks.

Al Shabaab regularly attacks Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, and major cities. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has launched an offensive against Al Shabaab. Analysts say it is the most severe threat the Islamist group has faced in years.