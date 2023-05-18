Death Toll Rises To 13 In Italy Floods

More than 280 landslides, 200 closed roads and 23 overflowed rivers have been reported.

The death toll from floods and landslides caused by torrential rains that have hit Italy's Emilia-Romagna region over the past two days has risen to at least 13, authorities said.

The country's north-central region, which includes the cities of Bologna and Modena, was lashed by heavy rains on Tuesday and Wednesday, causing flash floods and landslides.

According to the Civil Protection Department, much of Emilia-Romagna remained a "red alert" zone on Thursday, with parts of many other regions from Lombardy in the north to Basilicata in the south under "orange" or "yellow" alert.

The department also said more than 280 landslides had been recorded, with 200 roads closed, and 23 rivers had burst their banks. According to local media, more than 20,000 people remain evacuated and 27,000 without electricity in the Emilia-Romagna region.

Italy is facing its most catastrophic #flooding in 100 years in the northern #EmiliaRomagna region. Around six months’ rainfall fell within 48 hours, causing almost 300 #landslides and engulfing more than 40 cities and towns after two dozen rivers burst their banks.#italyfloods pic.twitter.com/fR6GGfwLf1 — Panda Paws (@Panda_Paws_) May 18, 2023

Stefano Bonaccini, president of the Emilia-Romagna region, estimated the damage in the region at "several billion euros." He said that in the last two days rainfall has been equivalent to the average of six months.

For his part, Environment and Energy Security Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin said the government would ask the European Commission to grant access to the European Union Solidarity Fund to support relief and reconstruction efforts in the region.

The government has called an emergency cabinet meeting for next Tuesday, at which ministers are expected to declare a state of emergency in Emilia-Romagna, a status that will unlock government funds and give local officials the additional authority to implement emergency measures.