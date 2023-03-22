Italy Dismantles International Drug Trafficking Network

The operation resulted in the seizure of a shipment of marijuana, hashish, ketamine, and ecstasy.

The Arma dei Carabinieri of Italy reported on Tuesday the dismantling of an international drug trafficking network operating in the north of the country and involving Chinese nationals.

Carabinieri from the Operations Department of the Provincial Command of Ferrara, assisted by colleagues from the Provincial Commands of Padua, Prato, and Vicenza took part in the operations, the gendarmerie corps said in a statement.

The operation, which began in 2018, allowed "the seizure of 353 kilograms of cannabis inflorescence, 19 kilograms of Hashish, 15 kilograms of raw MDMA crystals (so-called Ecstasy), 2 kilograms of Ketamine, 4 kilograms of cannabis seeds and 5374 plants," the Arma dei Carabinieri said.

The trafficking network involved "production sites (mainly in Spain), sorting (in northeastern Italy, where, however, there were also production sites) and destination (Holland, United Kingdom, but even in Australia, New Zealand and the United States)."

Ferrara: stroncato dai #Carabinieri un ingente traffico di MDMA e marijuana, che avveniva attraverso spedizioni internazionali. Misure cautelari nei confronti di 21 persone➡️ https://t.co/XljB33Uk7h pic.twitter.com/uD7QSUH3B3 — Arma dei Carabinieri (@_Carabinieri_) March 22, 2023

Ferrara: massive MDMA and marijuana trafficking busted by Carabinieri through international shipments. Precautionary measures against 21 people.

The observation, control, and monitoring services of the suspects, the analysis of thousands of hours of wiretapping between present and telephone, and the analysis of abundant documentation acquired together with the most modern technology led to t/he dismantling of the criminal network.

As a result of the operation, four drug traffickers of Chinese origin were captured.