The security forces have so far arrested 11 people linked to the attack, four of whom personally participated in the massacre.

This Sunday the number of those killed rose to 137 and the number of those injured in Friday’s terrorist attack against Crocus City Hall, about 20 kilometers from the center of Moscow, Russia.

"The identification of those dead continues. As of now, as many as 137 bodies have been found. Three of them are children. The survey of the site continues. By now, sixty-two bodies have been identified," the Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement.

The source added that 62 bodies have been identified and "genetic tests are being performed to establish the identities" of the other victims. The authorities had previously reported 133 fatalities from the terrorist attack in the city of Krasnogorsk.

A large number of people came to the Crocus City Hall building to honor the memory of the victims of the terrorist attack. pic.twitter.com/9DJyQJSNEZ — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) March 24, 2024

Russian news agency Tass remarks that it also in the course of the crime site survey, no minded bodies or other traces of mining have been found.

Tass quoted that also "four combat gear sets, more than 500 cartridges and 28 mags, and two Kalashnikov guns belonging to the attackers were retrieved from the site of the tragedy. A Makarov handgun and a Kalashnikov mag were seized from the suspects who were detained in a Renault car in the Bryansk Region."

Russia is today experiencing a day of national mourning for the victims of Crocus City Hall. From the early morning hours the Muscovites carry flowers to the site of the attack in the city of Krasnogorsk, while the Russian flags in all state institutions and diplomatic missions in the country fly at half-mast.

The security forces have so far arrested 11 people linked to the attack, four of whom personally participated in the massacre committed by armed terrorists who stormed Crocus City Hall firing indiscriminately and then setting the compound on fire

.