Deadly Weekend Shootings Reflect Persistent Gun Violence in US

The United States has reported over 3,500 deaths from gun violence since the start of this year with more than 50 mass shootings recorded, according to Gun Violence Archive.

Multiple deaths were reported in several fatal shootings across the United States over the weekend, revealing again the insurmountable problem of gun violence in the country.

19-year-old woman was killed and four others injured in a shooting at a concert in Newport, Arkansas on Saturday night. One of the wounded was taken to hospital for further treatment and two people have been arrested, with more arrests expected.

Another 41-year-old victim was lethally shot while sitting in his vehicle in the Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago Saturday morning. The man, who succumbed to his injuries after he was sent to a local hospital, was attacked by a gunman in a silver sedan who fled the scene on Lexington Street, according to the police.

Another shooting took place at the DeSoto County Fair in a rural part of Florida on Saturday, killing a teenage boy. The shooting was identified as an isolated incident and the police have failed to catch the gunman by midday Sunday.

The murderous weekend again raised the escalating issue of gun violence in the United States to public concern, sparking an outcry for stricter gun controls.

"We have the highest rates of gun deaths in the world. We have more guns than people ... We have more than one gun for every man, woman and child in America. That is insanity," said Paul Cole Padilla, an educational administrator.

"The trend (of gun violence) is going to get worse," said Stephen Ndegwa, a lecturer on international relations at the Nairobi-based United States International University-Africa.

The expert warned that 2023 could be "the worst year" of gun violence in the history of the United States if the trend continues.

Cihat Yayci, a retired Turkish admiral, said the high rate of individual armament ownership, resulting from the powerful gun lobbies, is one of the main reasons for the increasing shootings in the country.

Both Republicans and Democrats are funded by gun rights advocacy groups, which have been conducting intense propaganda among ordinary people, said Yayci.

Late last month, President Joe Biden released a statement, calling for tightened restrictions on gun purchase. A federal Assault Weapons Ban and legislation were reintroduced to raise the minimum purchase age for assault weapons to 21 after the mass shootings.

"I once again urge both chambers of Congress to act quickly and deliver this Assault Weapons Ban to my desk, and take action to keep American communities, schools, workplaces, and homes safe," he noted.