Daniel Noboa Votes in Ecuador Referendum

Ecuadorians vote in a popular consultation for the third time in just over a year, this time focused on the fight against narcoterrorism and the promotion of investments.

President Daniel Noboa exercised his right to vote this Sunday in Olon, province of Santa Elena in the popular consultation that he is promoting.

Noboa arrived protected by his security staff accompanied by the First Lady, his wife Lavinia Valbonesi and the Minister of Sports, Andres Gushmer. After voting, he indicated his ballot marked Yes in the eleven questions of the consultation.

"As Ecuadorians we have the great duty to go to vote and to take care of the popular will, as rulers we have the obligation to abide by it," said the president earlier during the opening ceremony of the election day.

Noboa said that his government is focused on "the security of Ecuadorians and on recovering the peace of Ecuadorian families."

More than 13.6 million Ecuadorians are called to vote to resolve whether to toughen measures against organized crime and drug gangs.

The election will define whether judicial, legal and constitutional reforms on the use of the Armed Forces to combat organized crime and prison security, extradition, increased sentences, work-for-hours, international arbitration and whether the State becomes the owner of illicitly obtained assets.

According to Diana Atamaint, president of the CNE, the first official report indicated that as of 10:00 am, citizen participation was 8%. Atamaint, thanked the custody of the forces of law and order during the election day which she described as "peaceful and safe."

To reinforce security, more than 96,000 police and military personnel are guarding the educational centers that have been adapted as electoral precincts. Maximum security has been provided for those in the most conflictive cities.

It is expected that the first official results will be available from 7:00 p.m. onwards. "No exit poll or forecast are official results," warned the CNE president.

From the closing of the polls, the screens installed in the CNE's command center in Quito will start to gradually show the results of the popular consultation.

At the end of the day, the military must secure the electoral material that will be transferred from the precincts to the processing centers. The Police, on the other hand, will be in charge of citizen security.