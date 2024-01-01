    • Live
DRC Opposition Challenges Election Results

  • The Congolese opposition, civil society and opinion leaders in the DRC categorically reject the election results as a farce. Jan. 1, 2024.

Published 1 January 2024
With 18 million voters and a 40% turnout, the results are now headed to the constitutional court for confirmation.
 

The opposition in the Democratic Republic of Congo called for mobilization against the results of the presidential elections, in which President Felix Tshisekedi was re-elected on Sunday, according to the country's election commission. 

Opposition candidates and civil society groups demanded a rerun due to significant logistical issues, casting doubt on the validity of the outcome. 

Tshisekedi was re-elected with an impressive majority, winning more than 70% of the total votes cast. He was followed by businessman Moise Katumbi, with 18%, Martin Fayulu, with 5%, and Nobel Peace Prize winner Denis Mukwege, who got less than 1%. 

Katumbi rejected the results before Sunday's announcement, calling on the population to mobilize. 

For his part, Tshisekedi welcomed a new five-year term by addressing his supporters at headquarters.

With 18 million voters and a 40% turnout, the results are now headed to the constitutional court for confirmation, according to election chief Denis Kadima.

