DRC Opposition Challenges Election Results

With 18 million voters and a 40% turnout, the results are now headed to the constitutional court for confirmation.

The opposition in the Democratic Republic of Congo called for mobilization against the results of the presidential elections, in which President Felix Tshisekedi was re-elected on Sunday, according to the country's election commission.

Opposition candidates and civil society groups demanded a rerun due to significant logistical issues, casting doubt on the validity of the outcome.

Tshisekedi was re-elected with an impressive majority, winning more than 70% of the total votes cast. He was followed by businessman Moise Katumbi, with 18%, Martin Fayulu, with 5%, and Nobel Peace Prize winner Denis Mukwege, who got less than 1%.

Katumbi rejected the results before Sunday's announcement, calling on the population to mobilize.

DRC President Secures Second Term Amid Opposition Discontent



Felix Tshisekedi, the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), has been re-elected with 73% of the vote, according to provisional results declared by the country's electoral commission, Ceni.



This… pic.twitter.com/Gj7d1O2sxM — Geopolitics (@geopoliticsrpt) January 1, 2024

For his part, Tshisekedi welcomed a new five-year term by addressing his supporters at headquarters.

With 18 million voters and a 40% turnout, the results are now headed to the constitutional court for confirmation, according to election chief Denis Kadima.