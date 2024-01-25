DR to Assume Vice-President of Renewable Energy Agency

The Minister of Energy and Mines, Antonio Almonte, assumed the vice presidency on behalf of the country for the next two years.

The Dominican Republic was elected to occupy one of the vice-presidencies of the board of directors of the International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena), the Presidency's website reported today.

He explained that the appointment took place in the context of the XIV Assembly of this organization, held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Irena is an intergovernmental organization that supports countries in their transition to a sustainable energy future and acts as a platform for international cooperation and a repository of policy knowledge.

República Dominicana resultó electa para ocupar una de las vicepresidencias de la Agencia Internacional de las Energías Renovables (IRENA).



��Más información: https://t.co/7vQWsPPmHK pic.twitter.com/B5ofiZ7nvH — Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores R.Dominicana (@MIREXRD) January 23, 2024

The tweet reads, "Press release Dominican Republic was elected to occupy one of the vice-presidencies of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA)."

On his side, the ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Renso Herrera Franco, stressed that this vice presidency offers great visibility to the country and ensures the accompaniment of this Agency in its national work plan.

"Our embassy, attending to the Foreign Ministry's Institutional Strategic Plan and the National Development Strategy 2030, directs its actions in the UAE towards attracting investments from energy companies of that country and its sovereign funds to national projects of clean energy production," the diplomat explained.

Franco described this choice as a success of the joint work carried out by the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Energy and Mines, and further evidence of the country's leadership on such important issues as energy transition and climate change, according to the same source.