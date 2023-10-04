DR Vice-President Received by the President of India

The President of India expressed her satisfaction with the recent organization of two special Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) courses for Dominican officials in the fields of cybersecurity and remote sensing.

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, received this Tuesday the Vice President of the Dominican Republic, Raquel Peña, who began an official visit in search of increasing ties between the two countries.

During the meeting at Shtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Murmu described Pena's visit to India as timely, as, he said, it takes place on the 25th anniversary of their diplomatic ties.

The President said bilateral relations between the two nations are warm and friendly, anchored on the solid foundation of shared values of democracy and a broad convergence of views on global issues.

The president highlighted that the Dominican Republic is India's eighth largest trading partner in Latin America and expressed confidence in the potential to further diversify that sphere.

#India and the #DominicanRepublic today signed two memorandums of understanding for cooperation in ocean sciences and regulation of medical products, on occasion of the visit to India of Vice President Raquel Peña. https://t.co/ZFRzliAIlv — BaracoaRadio Station (@BaracoaRadio) October 4, 2023

Murmu assured that there is potential to work together and exchange experiences and expertise in areas such as pharmaceuticals, marine sciences, meteorology, disaster resilient infrastructure and digital payment technologies. He also stated that capacity building is one of the central pillars of India-Dominican Republic cooperation.

The President further expressed her satisfaction with the recent organization of two special Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) courses for Dominican officials in the fields of cybersecurity and remote sensing.

In the 45th #SapruHouse Lecture on "The #DominicanRepublic & #India: Natural Partners" delivered today at Sapru House, H.E. Raquel Peña @RaquelPenaVice, Vice President of The Dominican Republic said that "The Dominican Republic is definitely ready to take a qualitative leap in… pic.twitter.com/jQYAkYI86A — ICWA (@ICWA_NewDelhi) October 4, 2023

Both officials agreed that continued contacts between India and the Dominican Republic will further strengthen bilateral ties.

Peña's program in India runs through October 5 and includes a meeting with his counterpart Jagdeep Dhankhar and a conference on relations between the two nations at the Indian Council of World Affairs.