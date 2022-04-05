    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Cyprus

Cyprus Rules Out Transfer of Russian-made Weapons to Ukraine

  • Flamingos are seen in Larnaca Salt Lake, Cyprus, Jan. 26, 2022.

    Flamingos are seen in Larnaca Salt Lake, Cyprus, Jan. 26, 2022. | Photo: George Christophorou/Xinhua

Published 5 April 2022
Opinion

The denial comes after intense pressure from U.S. officials.

Cyprus cannot accept the United States' suggestion to send its Russian-made weapons to Ukraine as this would create gaps in its deterrence capabilities, Defense Minister Charalambos Petrides said here on Tuesday.

RELATED:
 'Russia Doesn't Advance Faster to Save Civilians': Nebenzya
   

Petrides was responding to press reports that unnamed U.S. officials had asked the Cypriot government whether it would be willing to transfer to Ukraine all or part of the Russian-made armaments it possesses.
   
He said that legal problems could also arise because of a stipulation that military systems purchased from Russia may not be sold to third parties.
   
Cyprus is currently preoccupied with problems relating to maintaining its Russian-made weapons following the sanctions imposed by the European Union (EU) on Russia, Petrides said.
   
Cyprus currently uses two types of Russian-made anti-aircraft systems obtained after the United States imposed an arms embargo on Cyprus in 1974.

Tags

Cyprus Russia Weapons

Xinhua
by teleSUR/MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.