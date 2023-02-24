Cyclone Freddy Leaves 7 People Dead In Madagascar

On Thursday, Madagascar’s National Office of Risk and Disaster Management (BNGRC) confirmed that seven people died in the torrential rains and floods registered due to the passage of cyclone Freddy through this African country.

“Freddy left over 78,000 victims, including some 22,500 citizens who were temporarily displaced,” the BNGRC tweeted, recalling that this cyclone affected seven large areas.

The Malagasy authorities established 50 temporary shelters for citizens since the flooding caused by this cyclone partially damaged 9.600 houses and destroyed 1,200 dwellings.

Freddy crossed Madagascar from east to west between Tuesday and Wednesday, after causing heavy rains and flooding in Mauritius, where authorities suspended operations at the international airport due to the strength of the winds.

89% of Madagascar's plants, 95% of its reptiles and 92% of its mammals can only be found in the country and nowhere else on earth. pic.twitter.com/yD9IZemgSs — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) February 17, 2023

Freddy formed on Feb. 6 over Australia’s northwest coast across the Indian Ocean, where cyclones have not originated since 2000. By noon, it will reach the shores of Beira and Inhambane cities in Mozambique. In this African country, Freddy may cause nine meters waves and torrential rains of up to 400 mm, which would lead to flooding since soils are already saturated by the wet season. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warns that the effects of the Freddy cyclone could spread to other Southern African countries, like Zimbabwe and South Africa, which could receive up to 300 mm of precipitation in 48 hours.