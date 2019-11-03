Cuba's Anti-Imperialist Meeting To Approve Plan Against US Interference, International Right

The over 1,000 delegates discussed youth strategies for the continuity of struggles; democracy, sovereignty and anti-imperialism; and integration, identities and common struggles.

The Anti-Imperialist Solidarity Meeting, for Democracy and Against Neoliberalism, will conclude in Cuba Sunday with the approval of a plan for the defense of the peoples against the interference of the United States and the international right.

A day earlier, the leader of the Workers' Party (PT) of Brazil, Gleisi Hoffmann, received more than two million signatures collected in Cuba in support of the freedom of former President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva.

The president of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), Fernando González, handed Hoffmann a picture that accredits the rubrics collected in just 14 days on the island to demand the termination of the unjust imprisonment of the Brazilian ex-president.

Subsequently, Hoffmann thanked Cuba for its support and said that the Carribean country has always stood out for its solidarity and generosity.

She lamented the attacks and threats of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, against the Cuban doctors which led to the departure of the medics from the South American nation.

She added that Lula's fight for freedom is also a fight for the sovereignty of the people of Brazil.

Similarly, the more than 1,000 delegates from 95 countries attending the anti-imperialist event met in six commissions based on themes such as solidarity with Cuba, the peoples before free trade and transnational corporations; and decolonization, cultural warfare, strategic communication and social struggle.

The meeting was organized by the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), Cuba's Workers Central, the Cuban Chapter of Social Movements and the Continental Journey for Democracy and Against Neoliberalism.

Among those attending the meeting are the Latin American Coordinator of Rural Organizations (CLOC), World March of Women (MMM), Trade Union Confederation of the Americas (CSA), Friends of the Earth (ATALC), South Jubilee, Martin Luther King Memorial Center and ALBA Movements.

The participants and their Cuban hosts will also take a cultural tour through one of the Havana's neighborhoods where they will attend a closing concert.