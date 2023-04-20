Cuban President Diaz-Canel Receives the Russian FM Lavrov

The diplomat also laid a wreath at the monument dedicated to Cuban national hero Jose Marti.

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergei Lavrov held a meeting with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and with the Revolutionary leader Raul Castro.

Previously, he also held a meeting with Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez as part of his last stop on his Latin American tour.

Both diplomats offered statements to the press after their meeting, a scenario in which the head of Russian diplomacy expressed his satisfaction with the way in which the bilateral political dialogue is developing.

Lavrov also affirmed that he will continue to work against the hegemonic conception of the United States and called for respect for the equal sovereignty of States.

“We will continue to work together in the international arena to mobilize countries that also reject such a dictate, to work together in the formation of a multipolar world order in full compliance with the United Nations Charter,” he said and ratified his rejection of the U.S. blockade against Cuba.

For his part, Rodriguez thanked Moscow for the support provided during the COVID-19 pandemic and the fight against the U.S. blockade. He also condemned the sanctions imposed by the U.S. and its allies against Russia, rejected the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and advocated a peaceful solution to the Ukrainian conflict.

It was known that Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero will visit Moscow in June and that Russian government senior representatives will travel to Cuba in the coming months.

