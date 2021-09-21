    • Live
News > Cuba

Cuban FM States US Lacks Moral Authority to Promote Peace

  • Cuba's Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodríguez, affirmed today that the United States government lacks any moral authority to promote initiatives in favor of peace, human dignity and development in the world.

Published 21 September 2021
Opinion

The Cuban FM also noted that the disguised implementation of former President Donald Trump's erroneous and dangerous foreign policy (2017-2021) makes the current U.S. Government accountable for the damage caused to international peace and stability, and its serious consequences.

On his Twitter account, the foreign minister addressed Washington's divisive strategy by criticizing U.S. President Joe Biden's speech during the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, during which he praised his commitments to multilateral organizations.

"President Biden's administration is making a serious mistake, with consequences for all, in its efforts to split the world between those who submit to it and those who defend their sovereign right to self-determination with dignity," the FM pointed out.

The head of Cuban diplomacy stated that "the biggest threat to the U.S. is the growing political polarization and extremism within its own territory, and for Latin America, the imposition of the imperialist Monroe Doctrine."

In his speech at the UN on Tuesday, President Biden sought to dissociate himself from his predecessor, Donald Trump. He stated that the United States is "back at the table in international forums, especially at the United Nations, to focus attention and boost global actions on shared challenges."

