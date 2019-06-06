Cuban Doctors Restore Sight to Brazilian Community in Bolivia

Thousands have regained their sight thanks to the tireless efforts of Cuban doctors and their international health program, Miracle Missions.

One of Bolivia’s Brazilian communities is one of the main recipients of Cuban ophthalmologists’ medical talents since the clinic was erected in Guayaramerin city, Prensa Latina reported.

Since opening the clinic in 2006, thousands of Bolivians have had their sight restored both in the city of Guayamerin, but also with its sister-city across the Mamore river, Guajara-Mirim.

According to the Cuba-Bolivia Ophthalmological Center director, Jose Sanchez, medical professionals attend roughly 100 patients per day, the majority of whom are senior citizens from Brazil, while others hale from Bolivia and Peru.

Operation Miracle, the free Cuban-Venezuelan eyecare program has brought back sight to more than 700,000 Bolivians in the last 12 years, according to Bolivia's Minister of Health, Gabriela Montaño.

An additional 31,000 Brazilians, 46,000 Argentines, 25,000 Peruvians, and 314 Paraguayans have also received extensive treatment, Dr. Yohandra Muro, chief of the medical brigade, said.

One patient, a Brazilian named Lorenzo Ferreiro, who arrived at the clinic accompanied by his wife, explained that “surgery is very expensive in my country," adding he is very "grateful for the work of the Cuban doctors in addition to the effectiveness of the surgical procedure and the good treatment received.”