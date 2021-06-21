Bicentennial Congress Promotes Peoples' Struggle in Venezuela

Progressive organizations and social movements from various countries are participating today in the Bicentennial Congress of the Peoples of the World to promote a platform of anti-imperialist struggle from Venezuela.

More than 600 delegates are attending the meeting, including more than 350 foreign delegates, who will debate the strategies of the struggle of progressive forces, unity, and other issues of common interest for the peoples.

The event, held at the Meliá Caracas Hotel in this capital city, will be held until June 24 as part of the commemorative program in honor of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Carabobo.

In statements to Prensa Latina, delegates from Colombia, France, and Venezuela highlighted the transcendence of this meeting, which is taking place amid a complex international situation, where punitive actions of the great powers against other nations are intensifying.

At the end of March, during a virtual preparatory meeting for this event, President Nicolás Maduro supported the initiative of articulating social movements to advance in the efforts of political changes necessary for humanity.

Today: Caracas, Venezuela the ANSWER Coalition participates in the Bicentennial Congress of the People of the World!



Many countries are here in solidarity representing more than 2,000 social movements in the fight against imperialism!



No war! No sanctions! No coups! @CBPMundo pic.twitter.com/EVkA2MR69s — ANSWER Coalition (@answercoalition) June 21, 2021

In this sense, the meeting initiated today will seek to reach higher levels of solidarity among progressive forces in the face of implementing neoliberal packages and support social struggles in electoral contests and the battle of ideas.

Likewise, intellectuals, academics, and representatives of the left will deepen the exchange of opinions about the recession of the world economy and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on humanity.

According to the organizers, the Bicentennial Congress will work for the unity of peoples in the construction and defense of peace among all nations, participatory and protagonist democracy, human rights, and the right of countries to self-determination.