'I’m Happy to Testify If Required by Law' in Trump Impeachment: Pompeo

Pompeo's comments come as the Democratic-led House of Representatives debates, before a historic vote, whether to impeach Trump for abusing his power and obstructing justice.

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared Wednesday at a press conference that he would be "happy" to testify for a Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump if that would be required by law.

“I’m happy to do document productions, I’m happy to testify if that’s appropriate, required by the law,” Pompeo expressed in the presence of Indian foreign and defense ministers and U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

Furthermore, he assured that the State Department has done the same thing all the way through and will continue to do so. During the House probe, Pompeo rejected to give any depositions from current and former State Department officials and accused Democrats of bullying and intimidation. He has refused to heed subpoenas for documents.

Pompeo's comments come as the Democratic-led House of Representatives debates, before a historic vote, whether to impeach Trump for abusing his power and obstructing justice.

However, this would not in itself remove the president immediately from office; as it is similar to an indictment thus it would essentially be the statement of charges against the president.

The impeachment would set the stage for a trial in the Senate, controlled by Republicans - on whether to convict him and remove him from office. No president has ever been removed from office via the impeachment process set out in the Constitution, and Republican senators have given little indication of changing that.

The impeachment proceedings began on Sept. 24 as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal inquiry, resulting from a whistleblower’s allegations that Trump abused his power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate Biden.

The whistleblower from within the U.S. intelligence community ledged a complaint with an internal watchdog about Trump’s conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, resulting in the Ukraine scandal.

The July 25 call, which was later released by the White House, confirmed that the U.S. president asked Zelenskiy to investigate his political rival in coordination with the U.S. attorney general and Trump’s personal lawyer, which in turn occurred after Trump had ordered a freeze of nearly US$400 million in U.S. aid to Ukraine, which the administration only later released.

Federal election law prohibits candidates from accepting foreign help in an election.