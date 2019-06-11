Nicaragua Frees 50 Prisoners Under New Amnesty Law

Under a new amnesty law, Nicaragua freed 50 right-wing prisoners to ensure peace in the country.

Nicaragua released 50 prisoners following the National Assembly's passing a new amnesty law June 8.

The new law, passed Monday, granted a one-off amnesty to those who committed crimes during the nation's drawn out, right-wing protests last year. The measure will apply equally to those with or without active cases against them.

"In compliance with the provisions of the Amnesty Law approved by the National Assembly ... 50 people charged with crimes against common security and public tranquility were releaesd and (we) continue to prepare the release of prisoners for these crimes," said a statement from the Interior Ministry of Nicaragua.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), served as witness and guarantor of the release of the prisoners.

Among the beneficiaries of this law are communication professionals, members of the LGBTQI community, university students, and political leaders.

The right-wing opposition in Nicaragua, who allegedly received funds and training from the U.S. government’s NED, has been responsible for a number of criminal offenses in their bid to overthrow the elected government led by Daniel Ortega.

Most recently, the remains of an elderly Sandinista supporter, Bismarck Martinez, were found in Jinotepe, Nicaragua. Martinez had been kidnapped and tortured to death by opposition activists. Last year, violent opposition demonstrators set fire to the leftist “Radio Ya” community station while journalists were still inside.

The administration hopes that they can bring peace to the country by granting amnesty on the condition of not re-offense.