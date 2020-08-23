Cuba: Raul Castro Greets Women's Federation on Their Anniversary

Women make up 61 percent of the staff of the Henry Reeve brigades that have provided assistance in nearly 40 countries around the world.

The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, Raul Castro congratulated women on the island on the 60th anniversary of the founding of the Federation of Cuban Women (FMC), celebrated this Saturday, August 23.

In a letter sent to the organization’s secretary-general, Teresa Amarelle, Raul Castro referred to the federation’s achievements during the past six decades which includes, the protection of the women’s rights to participate in a society under equal conditions, opportunities and possibilities, as well as the protection against discrimination and violence.

The political leader also highlighted the importance women play in the Revolution and how their participation is critical in all sectors of society including education, health, science and more.

Castro also emphasized women’s work in high government positions, while also congratulating the work of women in the fight against COVID-19, which he says 'shows, once again, that no task can be undertaken without the assistance of women’

Felicito a la #MujerCubana que deslumbra al mundo con su obra extraordinaria: a las creadoras de #SOBERANA y otros medicamentos, a científicas, doctoras y enfermeras que no descansan por defender la vida. Feliz 60 aniviversario de la #FMC. #SomosCuba #SomosContinuidad pic.twitter.com/pHXghntPVC — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) August 23, 2020

Likewise, President Miguel Diaz-Canel also congratulated women on the 60th anniversary of the organization, highlighting their extraordinary work in science and medicine.

“I congratulate the Cuban women who dazzle the world with their extraordinary work: the creators of soberana and other medicines, the scientists, doctors and nurses who do not rest in order to defend life. Happy 60th anniversary of FMC,” Diaz-Canel said on his Twitter account.

According to the organization’s Secretary General, Teresa Amarelle, Cuban women have been crucial in the island’s fight against COVID-19. Women make up 61 percent of the staff of the Henry Reeve brigades that have provided assistance in nearly 40 countries around the world. A big part of the country’s team in charge of creating the Cuban COVID-19 vaccine are also women.

The FMC was founded on August 23, 1960 by revolutionary leaders Fidel Castro and Vilma Espin in order to promote women’s rights, gender equalization and reproductive rights. It also seeks to incorporate women in the process of social and economic changes in Cuba.