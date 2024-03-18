US-Based Politicians and Terrorists Were Left Wanting: Diaz-Canel

On Monday, President Miguel Diaz-Canel warned that the recent events in the city of Santiago de Cuba are being exploited by enemies of the Revolution for destabilizing purposes.
RELATED:
Cuban Government to Attend to Complaints From the Population
"Yesterday, a parade of infamous wanted to come out to dance with the pain of the Cubans. From Florida, mediocre politicians and social media terrorists lined up to heat the streets of Cuba with interference messages and calls for chaos. They were left wanting," he said.
"We will not tire of fighting against the genocidal blockade nor of explaining to the people the causes of the problems and the Government's efforts to move the economy forward. Together we are stronger," Diaz-Canel said.
The Cuban president also recalled that the U.S. blockade policy emerged 64 years ago with the objective of overwhelming the Cuban population so to promote a "regime change."
This can be seen explicitly in the "Lester Mallory Memorandum," which hoped that hunger and deprivation would cause social unrest.
“Every possible means should be undertaken promptly to weaken the economic life of Cuba. If such a policy is adopted, it should be the result of a positive decision which would call forth a line of action which, while as adroit and inconspicuous as possible, makes the greatest inroads in denying money and supplies to Cuba, to decrease monetary and real wages, to bring about hunger, desperation, and overthrown of government,” stated the Mallory Memorandum, signed on April 6, 1960.
On Monday, the Presidency of Cuba emphasized that the recent events highlight "the genocidal role of the U.S. blockade, its Embassy, and the Miami mafia in provocative plans and manipulation campaigns against Cuba."
"The disposition of the authorities of the Communist Party, the State, and the Government is to address the demands of our people, listen, dialogue, explain the numerous efforts being made to improve the situation," Diaz-Canel previously stated.
"Amid the conditions of a U.S. blockade that seeks to suffocate us, we will continue working peacefully to overcome this situation," he added.
Previously, on Sunday, citizens peacefully marched demanding electricity and food in Santiago de Cuba, located about 870 kilometers east of Havana.