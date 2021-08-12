Cuba: President Visits San Isidro, Meets with Community Leaders

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez was in the San Isidro neighborhood Thursday, spending the day in the Popular Council of Old Havana where he talked with community leaders from the capital in order to strengthen social work in the neighborhoods and debate the challenges and obstacles to promoting this work.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Cuban president pointed out that it was held on the eve of the 95th birthday of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro, who was an eternal promoter of social work in the communities, to learn about the progress of various projects in the capital.

During the interventions, community activities, the importance of the population's participation in the solution of local problems, the activation of social life, and work with intentionality and commitment were highlighted.

Likewise, problems and obstacles to work were presented and achievements, linkage of local projects with science and innovation activities together with higher education centers for the generation of natural health products, construction materials, recreation, and youth employment.

Experiences and difficulties were heard from various sectors of the city's economic and social life and throughout Havana while reaffirming the need for greater dissemination in social networks and recognizing the growing incorporation of young people into local work.

Recorren el Presidente y el Primer Ministro el barrio de San Isidro:

➡️Escuela Primaria "Fabricio Ojeda"

➡️Gimnasio Boxeo "Rafael Trejo"

➡️Ciudadela de calle Cuba # 824

➡️Centro Audiovisual "Tomás G. Alea"

➡️Centro Literario "Leonor Pérez"#CubaViva #PonleCorazón #Cuba���� pic.twitter.com/to9rYM8krY — Presidencia Cuba (@PresidenciaCuba) August 12, 2021

"President and Prime Minister tour the San Isidro neighborhood: "Fabricio Ojeda" Elementary School. "Rafael Trejo" Boxing Gymnasium. Ciudadela on Cuba street #824. "Tomás G. Alea" Audiovisual Center. Literary Center "Leonor Pérez."

After his meeting this Thursday in San Isidro, the President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel toured that Havana neighborhood, where he exchanged with several neighbors.

After his morning exchange with community leaders, the Cuban president spoke with women from various sectors about the challenges of gender equality in Cuba, social work, and obstacles to women's professional development, among other issues.