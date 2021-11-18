Increased Shipping Costs Lead to Higher Import, Consumer Prices

If the upward trend in global shipping rates continues, import costs and consumer prices will rise "significantly," says a report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad).

According to the UN General Assembly body, if container freight rates continue their current high levels, global consumer prices are projected to be 1.5% higher than expected in 2023. The increase would reach 7.5% in small island nations and 2.2% in least developed countries.

Unctad's Shipping Report 2021 forecasts that import prices will rise by 11% on average due to higher freight rates, but island nations, which rely mainly on shipping, could see increases of up to 24%.

Unctad says the pandemic highlighted and amplified the problems that already existed in the shipping sector, especially labor shortages and infrastructure needs.

However, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on seaborne trade volumes in 2020 was less severe than initially expected. Seaborne trade initially contracted by 3.8% in 2020, reflecting an initial shock, but subsequently recovered and is forecast to increase by 4.3% in 2021.

On this topic, Unctad notes that, even with these results, the "spillover effects will be far-reaching and could transform shipping." While the medium-term outlook remains positive, it warns that it is subject to "growing risks and uncertainties."

Despite a "nascent" recovery, Unctad's analysis paints a picture of "unprecedented pressures" on global supply chains, coupled with "impressive spikes in freight rates" and significant upcoming price hikes for consumers and importers.

#COVID19 highlighted gaps in regional trade agreements in terms of ensuring protection & resilience during a pandemic.



Don't miss @UNCTAD and @UNESCAP's free online course on negotiating RTAs in times of crisis.



The deadline to register is 18 November. https://t.co/YblXJ34DmF pic.twitter.com/jrsBE2Hvpt — UNCTAD (@UNCTAD) November 18, 2021

The agency's secretary general, Rebeca Grynspan, stressed that the long-term recovery of the sector "will depend on the trajectory of the pandemic and, to a large extent, on whether we are able to mitigate the adverse factors and whether vaccines are deployed globally."

The report also notes that the "bottlenecks" caused in the supply chain hampered economic recovery, as the rebound in trade encountered logistical problems resulting from the pandemic, such as "shortages of equipment and containers, less secure services, congested ports, and longer delays and waiting times."

At the same time, the industry is preparing for climate adaptation and resilience, as well as the urgent need to decarbonize and find alternative fuels that reduce carbon emissions, which will inevitably come at a cost to the industry.

"Looking ahead, Unctad says global socio-economic recovery will depend on smart, resilient and sustainable shipping and a comprehensive global vaccination effort, with developing countries having fairer access to vaccines," the report says.