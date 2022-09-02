Cuba Celebrates International Day for People of African Descent

The deputy minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Caribbean island Anayansi Rodríguez specified on her Twitter account that this date pays tribute to the contribution of the African diaspora on the planet.
We celebrate this August 31 the International Day for People of African Descent, to also promote the elimination of all forms of discrimination against people of African descent, added the official.
This day was declared by the United Nations (UN) on December 16, 2020.
On said commemoration, the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, stated it is essential to denounce any notion of racial superiority and work tirelessly to free all societies from the scourge of racism.