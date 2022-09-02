    • Live
News > Cuba

Cuba Celebrates International Day for People of African Descent

  • On this celebration of Intl Day for People of African Descent, we must promote & protect their rights, and call attention to the challenges many continue to face in the realization of their rights.

    On this celebration of Intl Day for People of African Descent, we must promote & protect their rights, and call attention to the challenges many continue to face in the realization of their rights. | Photo: Twitter @UN_Nigeria

Published 2 September 2022
Opinion

The UN Secretary General, António Guterres, stated it is essential to denounce any notion of racial superiority and work tirelessly to free all societies from the scourge of racism.
 


Cuba celebrated on August 31st the International Day for People of African Descent, which aims to promote the elimination of all forms of discrimination in the world.

The deputy minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Caribbean island Anayansi Rodríguez specified on her Twitter account that this date pays tribute to the contribution of the African diaspora on the planet.

We celebrate this August 31 the International Day for People of African Descent, to also promote the elimination of all forms of discrimination against people of African descent, added the official.

This day was declared by the United Nations (UN) on December 16, 2020.

On said commemoration, the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, stated it is essential to denounce any notion of racial superiority and work tirelessly to free all societies from the scourge of racism.

Post with no comments.