Cuba: Interferon's Effectiveness Against COVID-19 Confirmed

Cuban scientific authorities confirmed this week that the use of Interferon to treat COVID-19 patients was indeed effective.

Eulogio Pimentel Vazquez, President of the Cuban Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), affirmed that the Interferon application complies with Cuban Health Ministry (Minsap) protocols. Pimentel stated that it is part of a patients’ treatment but not for those in severe and critical conditions.

"Cuban health system strength, and its close links with the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, in our social system, whose priority is the health of the people, makes it possible for it to reach all Cubans who need it,” Pimentel said.

Minsap's statistics revealed 93.4% of COVID-19 positive patients were treated with Interferon Alfa B. After receiving the protein, only 5.5% entered in a severe or delicate disease stage. Also, Minsap reported a 2.7% lethality toll due to the virus but only 0.9% for those who were treated with Interferon. The data were collected and processed on April 14th.

En el Día Internacional de la #Inmunología, nuestro reconocimiento a los especialistas cubanos de esta ciencia. La contribución la inmunología cubana será decisiva en el enfrentamiento a la #COVID19 y en el éxito de esta batalla por la vida. #CubaPorLaSalud ���� #CubaSalvaVidas pic.twitter.com/oX3lYwFFe4 — José Angel Portal Miranda (@japortalmiranda) April 29, 2020

"On the International Day of Immunology, our recognition to the Cuban specialists of this science. The contribution of Cuban immunology will be decisive in the fight against COVID-19 and in the success of this battle for life."

These stats reveal Interferon's accuracy facing COVID-19. Worldwide, about 20% of positive patients reached a severe state, while the fatality rate was over 6%.

CIGB’s president commented on interferon international appliance. Pimentel referred to pre-clinical and clinical evidence in the Wuhan case research on infected health workers. As the analysis revealed, 2,944 received the drug, and 3,387 did not. Approximately 50% percent of those not treated contracted the disease, while there was none among those who benefited from the drug.

"The data shows that the protocol in our country is effective, and interferon plays a role in the results,” Pimentel concluded.

CIGB also developed a clinical study of a vaccine capable of stimulating innate immunity, which is a defense system that protects against certain diseases.

The scientific institution has international prestige based on the effectiveness of its products, such as Heberprot P for diabetic patients. Currently, more than 80 countries requested Interferon from Cuba.