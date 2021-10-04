Cuba Begins Gradual Resumption of Face-to-Face Classes

This is possible thanks to the massive COVID-19 vaccination campaign Cuba is carrying out.

On Monday, Cuban students between the ages of 16 and 18 returned to school after nine months of attending classes virtually.

The face-to-face teaching cycle began in all provinces, except Pinar del Rio, Sancti Spiritus, Camagüey, and Las Tunas due to the current epidemiological situation. While classes will begin in Las Tunas on Oct. 11, they wil resume in Pinar del Rio and the municipalities of Sancti Spiritus and Santa Cruz del Sur on Oct. 18.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and Education Minister Ena Velasquez attended a ceremony at the new "Carlos Rafael Rodriguez" Polytechnic in Havana to celebrate the resumption of the school year.

Some 84,500 Cubans will return to school, among whom are G12 students, students from the last years of the pedagogy career, and students from the third year of technical and professional education.

At #UNGA76, South African���� President Cyril Ramaphosa ratified solidarity with our people and called for the lifting of the blockade. He said that siege has caused untold damages to #Cuba����'s people and economy.#EliminaElBloqueo pic.twitter.com/1PurUpA6kf — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) October 4, 2021

Students who have not yet been vaccinated will be able to attend classes, as most of the pediatric population completed the immunization scheme. However, measures for COVID-19 control will be maintained, such as the use of masks, hand washing, and disinfection of common areas.

Due to the pandemic crisis, the country had to implement curricular adaptations and the broadcasting of some 1,400 class hours on television during the school year 2020-2021.

The return to face-to-face sessions is possible thanks to the massive vaccination campaign Cuba is carrying out. Authorities incorporated its pediatric population (2 to 18 years old) into its immunization drive in July.