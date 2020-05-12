Cuba Asks the US for Answers on the Attack on Its Embassy

Foreign Minister Rodriguez called for an in-depth investigation into the attacker's connections with the Miami's Doral Jesus Worship Center.

Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez accused the U.S. government of criminal negligence because the attack on his country's embassy in Washington could have been avoided and asked that the attacker's links with anti-Cuban, Florida-based groups be investigated.

"Twelve days after the attack, the State Department is complicit in silence and does not condemn the incident," Rodriguez said, recalling that the U.S. government must thoroughly investigate incidents against any diplomatic delegation.

On April 30, Alexander Alazo, a Cuban migrant living in Texas, was detained after opening fire with an assault rifle against the Cuban Embassy, where ten officials were present at the time.

Rodriguez also considered that there is a cause-and-effect relationship between the attack on the embassy and the U.S. aggressive policy against Cuba.

"There are a constant hate speech and a permanent incitement to violence," the diplomat said, adding that many U.S. political groups advocate violence against Cuba "permanently and with impunity."

The Foreign Minister also called for an in-depth investigation into the attacker's connections with the Doral Jesus Worship Center, a church in Miami in which the U.S. Vice President Mike Pence came to deliver "a speech of enormous hostility calling for action against Cuba."

Rodriguez mentioned that Marco Rubio, a Republican senator who is known for his animosity against the Cuban revolution, also frequently attends that church.

On Tuesday, Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel reiterated his demand to the U.S. to account for the attack on his country's embassy.

“Cuba demands answers on the terrorist attack to the Cuban embassy... Silence by the Imperial government undermines its administration anti-terrorist rhetoric,” he tweeted.​​​​​​​