Cuba: Scientific Institutions Collaborate Against COVID

Cuban scientific and academic institutions cooperated with medical institutions during the ongoing health crisis due to the Covid-19 outbreak on the island, a new report revealed.

As local news media reported, Cuban Science and Technology Materials (IMRE) reported the need for Cuban doctors and medical staff to have protective gear to help treat COVID-19 patients. The academic institution delivered the second batch of medical supplies to the Cuban Health Minister. IMRE Engineer Omar Cruzata designed and developed 62 protective visors for local health facilities, using a 3D printer and laser technology.

IMRE compensates Cuba's lack of protective materials due to the U.S. blockade with national and local medical material production. Visors, gloves, and other protection meds are not only difficult to acquire in Cuba, but also expensive.

"The products of our companies based on feeding patients, workers, and support staff in the battle against COVID19 in hospitals, isolation centers, MININ, BOICUBAFARMA among others."



According to Dr. Nancy Martínez, this is a prime example of the institution's integral work. Cuban Integral Automation Company (Cedai) provides IMRE with raw materials for its productions.

Cuban Electronics, Computing, Automation, and Communications Industry Group (Gelect) have provided the health institution’s material support. The group provided hospitals and isolation facilities with disposable tableware.

Founded in 1985, the IMRE became a center of scientific research, development, and technological innovation of recognized prestige. It participates in more than 30 research projects concentrated in high priority National Programs, such as Basic Sciences, Nanosciences and Nanotechnology, Sustainable Development of Renewable Energy Sources, and Laser Optics and Ultrasonics.