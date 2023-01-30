Croatia Criticizes NATO Chief's Visit to South Korea & Japan

Stoltenberg is in South Korea and Japan between Jan. 29 and Feb. 1 to address the alleged security threats from North Korea and China.

On Monday, Croatian President Zoran Milanovic criticized the visit to South Korea and Japan by North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary Jens Stoltenberg and condemned the Western decision to send battle tanks to Ukraine.

"NATO Chief is in South Korea and Japan... He does not represent me and my country there. It is not a NATO area, but it is in the neighborhood of China. It has nothing to do with Croatia," Milanovic said as he met the Croatian troops dispatched to participate in NATO's enhanced Forward Presence battlegroup in Lithuania.

Stoltenberg is in South Korea and Japan between Jan. 29 and Feb. 1 to address the alleged security threats from North Korea and China.

"We share values and concerns, including keeping pressure on Pyongyang to abandon its reckless missile and nuclear activities, and support for Ukraine," NATO Secretary said after his meeting with South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol, as reported by agency AA.

Milanovic also condemned the West's decision to send German tanks to Ukraine, stressing that sending weapons will not end the conflict in Ukraine. "Russian tanks have burned out and the same fate awaits the German tanks," the Croatian president pointed out.

As opposed to the Croatian government which was willing to participate in the new Military Mission of the European Union to support Ukraine, the Croatian president rejects military training for Ukrainian soldiers in Croatia and criticized Western policies in Ukraine.

As some in the European Parliament are talking about "tearing Russia apart," Milanovic termed the idea as "crazy."