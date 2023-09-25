Criminal Violence Leaves 12 Ecuadorians Dead in Manabi

Gang-related violence has caused Ecuador to go from 5.8 to 25.32 murders per 100,000 inhabitants during the Lasso administration.

On Sunday, six violent incidents were recorded in the province of Manabi, where 12 Ecuadorians were killed, and 7 people were injured.

Five of the deaths were reported in Manta, three in Puerto Lopez, two in Montecristi, one in Sucre, and one in Rocafuerte.

Three people were found dead, and one was injured under a bridge in the Puerto Lopez district. The victims were in a bar when they were attacked by hitmen.

At 1:30 PM, three young people were killed in Nueva Esperanza. Subsequently, another person was shot dead at 2:00 PM in the 9 de Octubre neighborhood of the Tarqui parish.

Another violent incident occurred at 5:00 PM in the Leonidas Proaño parish, where two more young people lost their lives in front of a pharmacy.

At approximately 11:00 PM, another crime occurred, resulting in one person's death in the Santa Lucia neighborhood of the Eloy Alfaro parish.

The other two deaths reported as a result of the violence were recorded in the Sucre and Rocafuerte cantons.

During the administration of President Guillermo Lasso, the confrontation between criminal gangs and prison massacres have increased, leaving over 400 prisoners murdered.

Violence has also moved to the streets with murders and attacks that have caused Ecuador to go from 5.8 to 25.32 murders per 100,000 inhabitants. According to experts, that rate could even reach 40 by the end of 2023.