We Will Recover the Ecuadorians' Well-Being: VP Candidate Arauz

During an interview broadcast by teleSUR on Tuesday, Andres Arauz, the vice-presidential candidate of the binomial headed by Luisa Gonzalez, explained the proposal for the transformation of Ecuador championed by the Citizen Revolution party.

Taking stock of the results of the presidential and legislative elections, Arauz began by explaining that the Citizen Revolution has recovered its presence at the national level.

"We have legislators from almost all the country's provinces. Currently, we are the first political force in Ecuador. We also have nine prefectures in the most populated provinces. The people are with the Citizen Revolution," he said.

However, the young economist recognized that his party must make improvements in its political communication processes to "refresh our proposal and take it to the youth."

Regarding his strategy for the second round of the presidential elections to be held on Oct. 15, Arauz indicated that his party is working to make more visible the different aspects of the government plan that Gonzalez will implement to solve the most pressing problems.

“We have full knowledge of each institution. We know what we have to do to recover economic growth, security and well-being. To do this, among other things, we will encourage public investment, productive credit, and programs for young people,” he said.

Arauz was not very optimistic regarding the consequences of banker Guillermo Lasso remaining in the presidency of the Republic until December.

“Ecuador will be devastated but we will provide very concrete answers. We will declare an emergency in health, education, security and roads," he pointed out.