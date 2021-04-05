Corruption Trial of Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu Kicks Off

Netanyahu is facing charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust in the Jerusalem District Court. According to prosecutor Liat Ben Ari, the Prime Minister used the power of his position as "a currency" in exchange for the advance of its agenda.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared in court on Monday during a corruption trial as demonstrators in favor and against the leader took to Jerusalem's streets.

Netanyahu is facing charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust in the Jerusalem District Court. According to prosecutor Liat Ben Ari, the Prime Minister used the power of his position as "a currency" in exchange for the advance of its agenda.

"The great governmental power entrusted to him, among other things, to demand and derive improper benefits from owners of key media in Israel to advance his personal affairs – including when he faced his desire to be re-elected," Ben Ari said.

Breaking: New Hope representatives just announced that they aren't recommending anyone to form a government, which will guarantee a majority for @netanyahu. — Gil Hoffman (@Gil_Hoffman) April 5, 2021

Moreover, Ilan Yeshua, the former editor of the Walla! news website, one of the main witnesses, revealed that his superiors instructed him to publish "positive articles and stories" about Netanyahu and his relatives.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu's opponents have rallied across the country for several weeks. They seek to end the "authoritarian practices" the leader has carried out as he tries to cling to power. After the March 23 elections, any candidate secured a majority to form a government, and parties discuss a coalition.