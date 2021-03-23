Israel: Netanyahu Declares Himself Winner, Exit Polls Unclear

According to the exit polls, Netanyahu's party would get over 30 seats which would be just enough to form a majority. However, several media outlets explain that it remains unclear whether this could be possible since the same exit polls later revealed that both Netanyahu and his opposition fell short of forming a majority.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared himself the winner on Tuesday following three TV stations' exit polls after the parliamentary elections.

“Israeli citizens, thank you,” Netanyahu said via Twitter. “You gave a huge win to the right and Likud under my leadership. Likud is the biggest party by far … It’s clear most Israelis are right-wing and want a strong, stable right-wing government,” the prime minister added.

Elections en Israël: en tête selon les premiers sondages, Benjamin Netanyahu revendique une "immense victoire pour la droite" (Mise à jour) https://t.co/CdCYQz6lgT pic.twitter.com/elPfc2spmj — DH les Sports + (@ladh) March 23, 2021

"Elections in Israel: In the lead according to the first polls, Benjamin Netanyahu claims a "huge victory for the right" (Update)."

As results are expected in the coming days, specialists warn that it is also unclear if the Prime Minister, who is currently facing a corruption trial, would be able to form a coalition. If this happens, Netanyahu will lead a coalition government for the seventh time in his political career.