China Confirms 830 Cases of New Coronavirus Pneumonia

Local authorities announced that pneumonia caused by the coronavirus had resulted in 25 deaths, including 24 in central China's Hubei Province and one in northern China's Hebei Province.

Chinese health authorities announced that 830 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the coronavirus, and these had been reported in 29 provincial-level regions in the country by the end of Thursday.

According to the National Health Commission, 34 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals. Also, the commission reported a total of 1,072 suspected cases in 20 provincial-level regions.

The respiratory disease has caused already 25 deaths, including 24 in central China's Hubei Province and one in northern China's Hebei Province.

As days go by, new regions have confirmed the existence of infected cases. On Thursday midnight, there were reported five confirmed cases in Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions and Taiwan; two in Macao and one in Taiwan.

As of Thursday midnight, five confirmed cases had been reported in Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions and Taiwan, with two in Hong Kong, two in Macao and one in Taiwan.

Overseas, three cases had been confirmed in Thailand, with two of them already cured. One case was cured in Japan. The Republic of Korea, the United States and Singapore had confirmed one case each, with Vietnam confirming two.

A total of 9,507 close contacts have been traced, the commission said, adding that among them, 8,420 are under medical observation while 1,087 others have been discharged.