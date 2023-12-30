Copppal Condemns British Ship Presence in Guyana's Coast

Alejandro Moreno Cárdenas requested the intervention of the United Nations and its secretary António Guterres, to rule on this English military presence in the area.

The Permanent Conference of Political Parties of Latin America and the Caribbean (Copppal) condemned and rejected on Friday the presence of a United Kingdom war frigate off the coast of Guyana, at a time when the latter nation and Venezuela have established a frank and direct dialogue.

Copppal President Alejandro Moreno Cárdenas, who along with prominent party leaders in the region is pushing for a negotiated solution to the crisis and maintains permanent monitoring of the conflict, expressed his concern over the presence of the military vessel HMS Trent, which motivated a strong military deployment of Venezuela in the region.

The organization highlights in the communique that "the current situation in the area could not only dynamite the first agreements reached between Venezuela and Guyana in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, which resulted in the Argyle Declaration. History teaches us that such a provocation, in times of great political and military tension, can lead to a larger-scale conflict, so it is urgent that CELAC and CARICOM urgently convene both nations and reaffirm the agreements reached".

The Copppal leader also said that the presence of this English war frigate is not accidental, but a hostile act of provocation, which seeks to influence the negotiations between Venezuela and Guyana on a territory rich in oil, gas, gold and diamonds.I

Alejandro Moreno, said that since the COPPPAL has been warning about a Plan of recolonization of the Caribbean, using the power of the big oil companies: "Today the conflict erupted in the Essequibo, but another is on the way in the former Antilles Neerlandezas, where the Netherlands has detected large deposits of gas and oil, mainly in the islands of Curacao and Bonaire, off the coast of Venezuela".

At the same time, Moreno requested the intervention of the United Nations and its secretary António Guterres, to rule on this English military presence in the area that, It is undoubtedly contrary to the spirit of the Treaty of Tlatelolco, which defined Latin America and the Caribbean as a region of peace.

In the communiqué it was stated that: "on behalf of more than 70 parties from 30 countries that make life in the Copppal, Moreno Cardenas made a call to the Government of Great Britain to withdraw this warship".