Cop 26: China Will Persist in Green and Low-Carbon Development

Chinese President Xi Jinping called on all parties to strengthen actions to address climate challenges and comply with the Paris Agreement on the issue, while expressing his commitment to persist on the path of green and low-carbon development.

Xi sent his message through a text he delivered to the summit of world leaders on the sidelines of the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which is being held in Glasgow, Scotland.

The Chinese head of state presented a three-point proposal to respond to climate challenges, including upholding multilateral consensus, focusing on concrete actions and accelerating the green transition.

The various parties must strengthen mutual trust and cooperation based on the consensus already reached to ensure the success of COP 26 in Glasgow, he added.

In this regard, Xi defined multilateralism and international cooperation as the most important recipes for tackling climate change and orderly fulfillment of environmental commitments under the Paris Agreements.

The Chinese president stressed the responsibility of developed countries to respond to climate change and said they should make more efforts on their own and provide support to developing countries to help them do a better job in this regard.

He said it is necessary to take advantage of innovations in science and technology to promote the transformation and upgrading of the energy and resource sectors and the industrial structure and consumption pattern.