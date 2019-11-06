Colombia's Minister of Defense Resigns After Killings

The minister presents his resignation before the vote on a motion of censure in Congress for cases of violence in Cauca and a false positive to hide the killing of eight children.

Colombian Defense Minister Guillermo Botero resigned his position on Wednesday, amid controversy over an Army bombing where eight minors were killed. The incident was hidden for months and presented as an operation in which FARC-EP dissidents died, who recently returned to arms.

Botero's resignation occurs before he became the first minister of the country's history to be removed by Congress for a motion of censure against him for violence in Cauca, which would be voted on Wednesday, November 13.

This Wednesday Botero met with President Iván Duque to analyze his situation, after which he presented his resignation letter. “It is my duty as Minister of Defense to have an adequate reading of the political situation, so I have decided to resign from the position of Minister,” says the text.