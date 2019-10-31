Colombia: Indigenous Peoples Call For New National Mobilization

As of Nov. 8, social organizations will begin new rallies to protest the murder of indigenous leaders.

The National Indigenous Organization of Colombia (ONIC) called on citizens to join the national mobilization that will take place on November 8 in defense of the 2016 Peace Agreement.

"We call on all Colombian society to stand up in defense of life, rights and territories," ONIC senior advisor Luis Kankui said.

"The Ivan Duque administration is responsible for the massacre and genocide to which indigenous peoples are being subjected."

On Tuesday, five indigenous leaders of the Nasa people, among which was the Tacueyo shelter governor Cristina Bautista, were killed by members of irregular groups related to drug trafficking.

After a Security Council meeting held in the Cauca department on Wednesday, President Duque ordered the deployment of 2,500 soldiers to such area in order to combat armed groups.

"United Nations rapporteurs condemn the killing of indigenous people in Colombia."

"Indigenous peoples are a mobilization force. We have always wielded the peace stick to defend life and territory," he said.

The ONIC spokesperson also mentioned that his organization will file a second lawsuit for indigenous genocide in Colombia.

"We are not going to remain still before the massacres to which this government is condemning the aboriginal peoples," he stressed.

