Colombia Reaches 168 Social Leaders Killed in 2021

Indepaz details that during the current year 91 massacres have been perpetrated in Colombia.

The Institute for Development and Peace Studies (Indepaz) denounced this Friday the murder of two social leaders in Colombia, meaning that the South American country has 168 leaders killed during 2021.

According to Indepaz, the first victim was Gustavo Orozco Ramírez who was murdered in the municipality of Andes, department of Antioquia, when "armed men came to the place where he was with his community celebrating the Christmas novena," they said.

Orozco Ramírez was president of the Community Action Board (JAC) of the San Perucho de los Andes village. In addition, the Ombudsman's Office had issued an alert for the presence of irregular armed groups in the department.

Earlier, Indepaz denounced the murder of the second social leader, identified as Wilmar Ascanio Angarita, who was killed by hired killers in the municipality of San Pablo, located in the department of Bolivar.

Con Gustavo Orozco Ramírez serían 168 los líderes y defensores de DDHH asesinados en 2021 y 1283 desde la firma del acuerdo de paz. pic.twitter.com/RulebQL46t — INDEPAZ (@Indepaz) December 24, 2021

The Ombudsman's Office also issued an alert in Bolivar, due to the presence of gangs that control micro-trafficking, prostitution and other activities corresponding to the underground economy.

In addition to the 168 leaders murdered during the year, Indepaz details that since the signing of the Peace Agreement in 2016 to date, 1,283 human rights defenders have been finalized.

At the same time, the Institute warns about the humanitarian situation as the phenomenon of massacres has also arisen, during 2021, 91 have been perpetrated in several departments of Colombia.