'Duque Behaves as if He Had a License To Kill', Residente Says

The international community has expressed its concern over the disproportionate use of force against the Colombians.

World leaders, political figures, and human rights advocates on Tuesday took to social media to condemn police brutality and genocide unleashed during the anti-government protests in Colombia.

"President Ivan Duque's administration is acting as if it has a license to kill. When the people take to the streets amid a pandemic, it is because their government is more dangerous than a deadly virus," said Puerto Rican singer Rene Perez, aka Residente.

Several European Union (EU) countries also issued a statement rejecting the disproportionate use of force against Colombian demonstrators.

"We are closely following Colombia's grave situation. We urge the government to contain the escalation of violence," EU spokesman Peter Stano said and rejected the killing of at least 20 people by police forces.

Protests continue in Colombia.



Citizens are now demanding a restructuring in economic and social matters, against police brutality and health reform.



Spanish lawmaker Manu Pineda requested the immediate dispatch of an observation mission to this Latin American country, "whose government has not put a stop to the persecutions and assassinations of social leaders and signatories of the 2016 peace accords," he highlighted. The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) Michelle Bachelet also alerted the international community about what is happening in Colombia, especially in Cali City, in the Valle del Cauca Department. "Last night, police opened fire on demonstrators protesting against the tax reform. They are killing and injuring innocent people. The government must stop this wave of violence," the OHCHR spokesperson Marta Hurtado said.