Colombia: 2 Social Leaders Killed In Cauca Department

The crime perpetrators took advantage of the absence of Narvaez’s assigned escort to enter his house and attack him.

On Tuesday, Colombia’s Institute for Development and Peace Studies (INDEPAZ) denounced that Luis Narvaez and Efren España were murdered in the Cauca department. After their death, INDEPAZ counts 141 social leaders killed so far this year.

An opponent of mining-energy projects and three times governor, Narvaez was shot dead by armed men who entered his house in the El Guayabo neighborhood. The crime perpetrators took advantage of the absence of Narvaez’s assigned escort to attack him.

Shortly after he was shot, Narvaez shouted for help, and some residents moved him to a local hospital. However, he arrived without vital signs at the center due to the severity of his injuries.

España, who was a founders of the Algeria Town's Farmer Workers Association (ASCAMTA), was also attacked by gunmen in front of his house.

Last week, the Security Council heard about the leadership displayed by women former combatants & social leaders from #Colombia. Women's full involvement and a gender-sensitive implementation of the peace agreement are necessary conditions for the consolidation of peace. #WPS2021 pic.twitter.com/IhpKW8JBXy — UN Political and Peacebuilding Affairs (@UNDPPA) October 18, 2021

"Filled with dismay, we received the tragic news of the murder of our comrade Spain. We reject so much violence in our territory and demand respect for the life and rights of our leaders," the ASCAMTA stated.

Although the Colombian State and Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) signed a peace agreement in 2016, at least 1,256 social leaders and former guerrilla fighters have been killed by paramilitary organizations.

One of these criminal grous are the Colombia’s Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces (AGC) and the Western Joint Command Carlos Patiño. They operate in the southern Cauca department, where Indigenous people and farmers majorly live.