Colombia: Hospital Manager Who Denounced Corruption Shot Dead

Colombian authorities Wednesday reported the murder of Luis Gutierrez, the manager of a hospital in the Antioquia Department who had denounced corruption acts committed in his center in 2019.

Antioquia's governor Luis Suarez confirmed that Gutierrez, who was manager of the Cesar Uribe Piedrahita Hospital, was shot by hitmen on Wednesday afternoon.

Due to the severity of the wounds, he was transferred to a hospital in the Monteria municipality, where he died shortly after.

"Today, with great pain and sadness we say goodbye to a great professional. Our heartfelt condolences to his colleagues at the Hospital, his friends, and relatives. We demand justice for this violent crime," Suarez tweeted.

In 2019, Gutierrez denounced before the Cooperative of Hospitals of Antioquia (COHAN) alleged acts of corruption that were being committed in his hospital. The manager is the second Cesar Uribe Piedrahita Hospital worker to be shot dead in less than one year. Anesthesiologist Oscar Pastrana, who also denounced irregularities in 2019, was found dead in Bogota in December 2020. Since January, Colombia has registered 45 aggressions against health professionals, among which threats and personal injuries predominate.